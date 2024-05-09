NOTE: NBCUniversal owns and operates NBC-Owned Television Stations, including NBC Chicago

More than 10 years after the lights were turned off at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch, the creators behind “The Office” will spearhead a new project set in the same universe, but at a new location.

Peacock and NBC Universal made the announcement this week that the spinoff show will bring back adapter Greg Daniels, along with “Nathan for You” co-creator Michael Koman, to bring the mockumentary treatment to a new subject.

According to a press release, the new show will feature the same “documentary crew” that captured the scenes from “The Office,” but instead of paper supplies they’ll focus on the field of newspaper journalism, profiling a “dying historic Midwest newspaper.”

The series will be produced by Universal Television, according to the release.

“It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of 'The Office' aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

According to Peacock, Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are leading the ensemble cast for the show, which will start production in July.

The show will stream on Peacock upon its release.