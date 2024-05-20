The threat of severe weather loomed in the Chicago forecast Monday as multiple rounds of showers and storms were expected to move in by the afternoon hours.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, severe weather chances also hovered over Tuesday's forecast.

As the rain moves in, here's what to expect and when.

Storm timing: Monday

According to Sack, Monday morning started out with sunshine, with chances for some showers to the north and west. Temperatures were expected to climb into the low 80s by around 12 p.m., and even higher as the day goes on. Some parts along the lakefront were expected to remain slightly cooler, Sack added.

Around lunchtime, a line of thunderstorms was expected to pinwheel into the Chicago area, Sack said.

By around 3 p.m., a second round of storms was set to arrive, lasting through the early evening. In the south suburbs, showers and storms could remain through 9 p.m., Sack said.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area Monday will be at a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five on the SPC's severe weather scale.

Monday's storms bring chances of damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, large hail and heavy downpours, Sack said.

"An isolated tornado is not out of the question," Sack added.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest likelihood of severe weather Monday was between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., and to the north of I-80.

Scattered t-storms are likely this afternoon into early this evening. A few storms could become severe, capable of producing large hail & locally damaging winds, particularly north of a Pontiac to Rensselaer line. The severe weather threat is primarily between noon and 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/xTQfNxOmo7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 20, 2024

"In addition, thunderstorms will be capable of producing torrential downpours which could lead to some localized flooding, particularly in suburban and urban areas," the NWS said in an alert.

Storm timing: Tuesday

While the daytime hours Tuesday were expected to remain dry, severe weather chances were in the forecast for Tuesday evening, Sack said, as another line of storms was expected to move in around 9 p.m. and last through midnight.

"Additional thunderstorms are likely Tuesday evening into Tuesday night," the NWS said. "Some of these storms could become severe with the potential for damaging winds and perhaps brief tornadoes."

According to the NWS, the severe weather threat for Tuesday appeared to be the greatest north and west of the I-39 corridor.

The SPC said much of the Chicago area Tuesday was under a "slight" risk of severe weather, though some portions of DeKalb and LaSalle counties were at an "enhanced" risk, which ranks as level three of five.

According to forecast models, the strongest storms were expected to remain in western Illinois.

Temperature highs Tuesday remain in the mid-80s, Sack said.