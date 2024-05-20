As Indy 500 approaches, officials issue harrowing warning about large sporting events

Editor's Note: The following story contains descriptions that may be troubling to read. Discretion is advised.

As the Indianapolis 500 -- one of Indiana's largest and most iconic sporting events -- gets underway Memorial Day weekend, state officials are warning attendees to watch for signs of human trafficking.

In a press release issued Monday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rikita noted such big events are known to create "increased demand" for trafficked people providing manual labor, se for hire and other services.

“Spectator events of such grand scale are ripe for human traffickers looking for opportunities to carry out their heinous crimes,” Rokita said in the release. “As we excitedly participate in the greatest spectacle in racing, we need to keep our eyes and ears open for human trafficking as well."

Signs that a person may be a victim of human trafficking include appearing submissive or fearful, being prohibited from speaking alone to strangers, giving scripted or rehearsed answers or showing signs of physical abuse, the release on to say.

According to Rokita, workers in certain job roles, including medical professionals, restuarant workers and hotel employees are more likely to come into contact with trafficked victims.

Experts say human trafficking incidents can increase during large events. According to one report, the Indy 500 this year is on pace for its highest attendance in years, with approximately 300,000 people expected to attend.

