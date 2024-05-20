Severe weather looms over Chicago forecast with risk of heavy downpours, hail, isolated tornadoes

Muggy, humid conditions along showers and storms and the chance for severe weather were all in the forecast for the Chicago area Monday, the NBC 5 Storm team said.

"It's going to feel a little summery out there," NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack said of the heat indices Monday.

According to Sack, Monday morning started out with sunshine, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s by around 12 p.m. Some parts along the lakefront were expected to be remain slightly cooler, Sack added.

Around that time, the Chicago area will also see chances for showers and thunderstorms, Sack said, as a first round of stormy conditions pinwheels in.

By around 3 p.m., a second round of storms is set to arrive and last through the early evening. In the south suburbs, showers and storms could remain through 9 p.m., Sack said.

Temperatures Monday afternoon were also expected to climb, reaching into the mid-80s, Sack added.

Severe weather threats and timing

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area Monday will also be at a "slight" risk of severe weather on Monday, which ranks as level two of five on the SPC's severe weather scale.

Monday's storms bring chances of damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, large hail and heavy downpours, Sack said.

"An isolated tornado is not out of the question," Sack added.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest likelihood of severe weather Monday appears to be north of I-80 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Scattered t-storms are likely this afternoon into early this evening. A few storms could become severe, capable of producing large hail & locally damaging winds, particularly north of a Pontiac to Rensselaer line. The severe weather threat is primarily between noon and 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/xTQfNxOmo7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 20, 2024

"In addition, thunderstorms will be capable of producing torrential downpours which could lead to some localized flooding, particularly in suburban and urban areas," the NWS said in an alert.

Severe weather Tuesday

While the daytime hours Tuesday were expected to remain dry, severe weather chances were in the forecast for Tuesday evening, Sack said, as another line of storms was expected to move in around 9 p.m. through midnight.

"Additionally thunderstorms are likely Tuesday evening into Tuesday night," the NWS said. "Some of these storms could become severe with the potential for damaging winds and perhaps brief tornadoes."

According to the NWS, the severe weather threat for Tuesday appears to be the greatest near and west of the I-39 corridor.

The SPC said much of the Chicago area Tuesday was under a "slight" risk of severe weather, though some portions of DeKalb and LaSalle counties were at an "enhanced" risk, which ranks as level three of five.

According to forecast models, the strongest storms are expected to remain in western Illinois.

Temperature highs Tuesday remain in the mid-80s, Sack said.