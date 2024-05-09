entertainment

Premiere date for Season 3 of ‘The Bear' announced as Jeremy Allen White posts teaser

By NBC Chicago Staff

Fans of the unmistakably Chicago-based FX hit show "The Bear" can rejoice, as the third season of the critically acclaimed show now officially has a premiere date.

The show's third season will begin airing on June 27, according to a video teaser posted by one of the show's lead actors, Jeremy Allen White.

The teaser shows White's character, Carmy, alone in the kitchen in the middle of the night, looking into a camera gives a view of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago skyline.

The show won 10 Emmy Awards in January, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for White and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Edebiri.

The announcement for the new season comes just over a month after filming for the show was done in Chicago, with work taking place in the city's Near North Side neighborhood.

