‘The Bear' will be filming again in Chicago soon. Here's when and where

Looking for where to watch the newest season of the acclaimed series "The Bear?"

Bring your popcorn and a lawn chair to watch the behind-the-scenes filming process in the coming days.

From March 19 to 22, the TV series, which tells the story of a young Chicago chef trying to create a Michelin star restaurant, will be filming in Old Town.

A flyer posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, shows the filming notice and the no parking and tow zone areas for the filming of "KUBELIK." This has become known as a codeword for "The Bear."

The flyer states that the following roads will become no parking and tow zones:

West side of Orleans Street from Huron Street to Erie Street

South side of Huron Street from Sedgwick Street to Franklin Street

South side of Erie Street from Orleans Street to Sedgwick Street

Both sides of Erie Street from Orleans Street to Franklin Street

South side of Huron Street from Hudson Street to Franklin Street

Both sides of Sedgwick Street from Chicago Avenue to Locust Street

North side of Huron Street from Orleans Street to Franklin Street

Orleans and Huron streets, the first two mentioned, will be closed from 5 a.m. on March 18 to 3 p.m. on March 19.

All of the aforementioned streets will be closed from 3 p.m. on March 19 to 11:45 p.m. on March 22.

The sidewalk closures on the flyer are:

West Side of Orleans Street from Huron Street to Erie Street

East Side of Orleans Street from Huron Street to Erie Street

The sidewalks will be closed from 7 a.m. on March 20 to 11:45 p.m. on March 22.

