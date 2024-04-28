A spring carnival in north suburban Lake in the Hills will not be permitted to resume after police were forced to break up multiple fights Saturday night, leading to an early closure of the event.

In a Facebook post, the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce said the decision was made in conjunction with safety officials.

“After careful consultation with the Village of Lake in the Hills and our Chief of Police, it has been decided that reopening the carnival would not be in the best interest of public safety,” officials said. “This decision was made with the utmost consideration for the well-being of our community members and attendees.”

According to Lake in the Hills police, officers were called to the area of Randall and Algonquin roads for reports of people running across the road on Saturday. The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce's Cabin Fever Carnival was occurring in a nearby parking lot at the time, and multiple fights were reported among individuals in the crowd.

As a result, police dispersed the crowds and the carnival was shut down. Contrary to reports on social media, no gunfire was reported, police confirmed on Sunday.

It was unclear if the carnival would be permitted to resume Sunday, but officials made the decision not to reopen the event after careful consideration, per officials.

In a Facebook post, the chamber apologized for the sudden closure Saturday, saying the decision was made "with the utmost concern for the safety and well-being of our attendees, community and surrounding businesses."

"The unexpected surge in attendance, fueled by the beautiful weather, unfortunately led to overcrowding," the post read, in part. "Additionally, a significant number of unchaperoned teenagers, with intentions to disrupt and cause trouble, descended upon the Carnival and shopping centers in the area."

Officials said that despite the disruptions caused by "individuals with malicious intentions," they would seek to bring the carnival back next year.

“We are dedicated to working with village officials to identify and implement future measures that guarantee upcoming events are both enjoyable and secure for everyone,” officials said.

The three-day carnival began Friday and was slated to continue through Sunday. Organizers didn't specify whether the carnival would be open or closed on Sunday.

The chamber's complete Facebook post from Sunday can be found below:

Dear Community Members,

We regret to inform you that the Carnival, which was initially scheduled to reopen today, will not be permitted to do so. After careful consultation with the Village of Lake in the Hills and our Chief of Police, it has been decided that reopening the Carnival would not be in the best interest of public safety.

This decision was made with the utmost consideration for the well-being of our community members and attendees. We understand the disappointment this may bring, especially to those who were eagerly anticipating a day of fun and enjoyment.

We extend our deepest apologies to all those who had their visit cut short and to those who planned to attend the Carnival today and are unable to do so. We also extend our sympathy to the neighboring businesses affected by the disruptions caused by individuals with malicious intentions. Thankfully the disruptions and misconduct last night did not lead to any reported injuries or more serious incidents.

We want to reassure you that the safety and security of our community remains our foremost concern. We are dedicated to working with Village officials to identify and implement future measures that guarantee upcoming events are both enjoyable and secure for everyone.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this situation may have caused.

Sincerely,

Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce