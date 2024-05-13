Glenbrook South High School in Glenview released a letter to families Monday after a 17-year-old student was killed in a two-vehicle car crash overnight.

"Dear GBS Students and Families," the letter begins. "We are sorry to inform you that GBS senior Marko Niketic tragically passed away in an accident that occurred last night."

The message, from GBS Principal Dr. Barbara Georges, went on to say that the school was respecting the family's need for privacy, and that it was offering services to students and faculty.

"Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden," the letter continued. "Today, students may feel shock, sadness, or confusion. What is most important is that we care for and support each other."

According to Glenview Police, the crash took place just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Lake Avenue near Meadow Lane in Glenview. Lake Avenue between Waukegan and Wagner Roads were expected to remain closed in both directions through at least 10:30 a.m. Monday, with officials advising drivers to stay out of the area.

The driver of one of the vehicles, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 17-year-old Marko Niketic, of Glenview, was killed in the crash and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Three other people were transported to a nearby hospital, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities. The two others -- both passengers in each of the vehicles -- were last listed in critical condition.

According to Glenview police, Marko was driving a Mercedes with one passenger inside at the time of the crash. The Mercedes was struck by the driver of a Mustang, police said, which also had one passenger inside.

Photos and videos from the scene early Monday morning showed a heavy police presence, with investigators working to collect evidence. Two badly damaged cars could be seen, with airbags inside both cars deployed. Debris from the accident was scattered along the roadway, including pieces from a downed wooden fence.

In one photo, the back and driver's side of one of the vehicles involved appeared to be completely destroyed.

Later Monday morning, groups of emotional friends visited the crash site, many placing bouquets of flowers at the scene.

"He's one of those people, you meet him, and he's glowing. The most genuine human ever," friend Preston Shute said, holding back tears. "He had a lot of stuff ahead of him. I can't really process it."