From upgrades to burgers to a new value meal, McDonald's is continuing to make changes as part of a response to rising inflation.

During a Q1 earnings call last month, McDonald's officials said they had started to implement "small changes" and improvements to create "hotter and juicier" burgers. Previously, officials said those tweaks included hotter, meltier cheese, adjusting grill setting for a better sear and more.

According to officials, the burger changes, part of the Chicago-based brand's "Best burger" campaign, have been "fully deployed" at restaurants in the U.S., with larger and more "satiating" burgers.

Slight changes to hamburgers that began taking effect at certain McDonald's restaurants earlier this year will soon be nationwide in an effort made by the chain to make their burgers "more flavorful than ever."

Later this year, the chain expects to roll out the changes to restaurants globally, with all dining rooms expected to serve the "Best Burger" by the end of 2026.

New and improved burgers aren't the only changes to McDonald's menus. The chain may also soon introduce a new $5 value meal at U.S. stores nationwide, a CNBC report said.

Two people familiar with the matter told CNBC the meal "could include four items: a McChicken or McDouble, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink."

"Consumers continue to be even more discriminating with every dollar that they spend as they faced elevated prices in their day-to-day spending, which is putting pressure on the [quick-service restaurant] industry," CEO Chris Kempczinski said on the company's earnings call on April 30.

The changes are the latest in a flew of updates to McDonald's restaurants and menus. Last month, the chain announced it would add a new McCrispy chicken sandwich onto menus for a limited time. Earlier this year, the chain announced it would start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts beginning at breakfast time as part of a new partnership.

Earlier this year, McDonald's brought back fan-favorite burger, "The Double Big Mac." It also plans to phase out self-service beverage machines in restaurants nationwide.

Last year, the chain launched a mysterious spin-off restaurant called "CosMcs" in suburban Bolingbrook.