Alerts issued as millions of birds expected to cross Illinois overnight

The annual spring migration of birds is continuing over the United States, and Illinois is expected to see millions more taking flight across the state in coming days.

According to Birdcast, an astonishing 50.2 million birds were in flight over Illinois Sunday night and into Monday morning, with a variety of species continuing to cross the state as they head to their spring breeding grounds in Wisconsin and Canada.

That trend is expected to continue Monday night, with officials issuing alerts with "high levels" of birds taking flight across the upper Midwest.

During the spring migration, an estimated 492 million birds have crossed over Illinois as they journey north to Wisconsin and into Canada, according to Birdcast. The birds will often make stops in Illinois, especially in the event of high winds or other inclement weather.

High migration traffic is expected Monday and Wednesday nights, with birds likely remaining grounded Tuesday due to forecasts of showers and thunderstorms during their overnight migration hours.

Baltimore Orioles are still migrating across the state, but several new species are arriving this week, including Magnolia Warblers and American Redstarts, according to EBird.

Each year, thousands of birds are killed when they strike buildings and power lines, with experts urging the public to take steps to protect their health safety.

Those steps including turning off all non-essential lights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., especially in higher-density urban areas. Bright lights can attract and disorient birds as they migrate at night, causing fatal collisions with buildings.

Residents are also asked to leave cats indoors, as the animals tend to be more active at night as they hunt for prey.

Birds typically migrate at night because of cooler temperatures, gentler winds and fewer predators, according to experts. More information on how to protect migrating birds can be found on the Lights Out Chicago website.