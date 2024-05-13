Thunderstorms knock over power lines, flood roadways, pelt Chicago suburbs with hail

A series of showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Chicago area Monday afternoon and into the evening, with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain all causing significant issues.

The storms led to ground stops at both Midway and O’Hare airports, delaying inbound and outbound flights as heavy rains and gusty winds pelted the area.

Those stops have been lifted as of 3 p.m. Monday, but delays are still being reported as airlines try to get back on schedule in both locations.

The storms also led to brief severe thunderstorm warnings in Will County, with gusty winds blamed for several downed power lines in Plainfield.

Dime-size hail was also reported in multiple communities, including Fairmont and Lockport according to the National Weather Service.

Spotters also reported roadway flooding on several sections of the Dan Ryan and Kennedy Expressways, with lanes blocked due to standing water on those roadways.

WATCH NOW: Live radar of storms hitting the Chicago area

Flood advisories remain in effect in central Cook County after earlier rains, with southwestern Kendall County and northwestern Grundy County also impacted by similar advisories from the National Weather Service.

That type of flooding can be expected throughout the afternoon and evening in the area, with more slow-moving showers and thunderstorms developing during those hours. Heavy rains could cause ponding on roadways and could cause creeks and streams to overflow their banks, causing travel issues across the area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Stay tuned to all the latest developments with the weather throughout the afternoon. You can also get a more detailed timeline in the NBC Chicago app.