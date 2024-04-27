Reported unruly crowds, fights lead to early closure of Lake in the Hills spring carnival

A spring carnival in north suburban Lake in the Hills was abruptly shut down on Saturday night following reports of multiple fights and unruly crowds, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, the Lake in the Hills Police Department said it was initially called to the area of Randall and Algonquin roads for reports of people running across the road. The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce's Cabin Fever Carnival was occurring in a nearby parking lot at the time.

Officers arrived on scene and reported multiple fights were taking place, authorities said. As a result, police dispersed the crowds and the carnival was shut down. Contrary to reports on social media, no gunfire was reported, police said.

In a Facebook post, the chamber apologized for the sudden closure, saying the decision was made "with the utmost concern for the safety and well-being of our attendees, community and surrounding businesses."

"The unexpected surge in attendance, fueled by the beautiful weather, unfortunately led to overcrowding," the post read, in part. "Additionally, a significant number of unchaperoned teenagers, with intentions to disrupt and cause trouble, descended upon the Carnival and shopping centers in the area."

The three-day carnival began Friday and was slated to continue through Sunday. Organizers didn't specify whether the carnival would be open or closed on Sunday.

The chamber's complete Facebook post can be found below:

