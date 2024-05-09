Two popular Westfield Old Orchard stores will soon move and reopen in the mall's newly redeveloped Lord & Taylor space.

According to a spokesperson, home furnishings store Pottery Barn, currently located on the west side of the mall, and European fashion brand ZARA, currently located at the north end of the mall, will both move their shops into the newly constructed space this year. Pottery Barn will relocate in the fall of 2024, and Zara will relocate their flagship store this spring, the spokesperson said.

Arhaus, the building's third tenant, will open in mid-June, the spokesperson added.

Indoor mini-golf and entertainment center Puttshack will also open inside the former department store this year as a fourth tenant, officials previously announced. Further details on an opening timeline were not available.

The redevelopment of Lord & Taylor, which shuttered permanently in 2017, comes as part of a "multi-phase development plan" the mall announced in 2022, which includes a public park, residences, health and wellness amenities and more.

The plan also includes a sprawling luxury apartment complex, with approximately 400 units.

Provided by Reztark Design Studio

The massive project, the mall has said, is part of an effort to make Westfield Old Orchard the "preeminent live, work, shop, and play destination on the North Shore."

A slew of new retailers including French and California-inspired clothing brand Amour Vert, curated women's brand and boutique böhme and Mongolian-sourced cashmere brand Goyol Cashmere opened at the Skokie mall recently, along with return of at least two old favorites: Victoria's Secret/Pink, which closed its doors in 2020, and Barnes & Noble, which opened in the mall in 1994 but shuttered in 2021.

The mall has seen high profile closures, too.

In addition to Lord & Taylor closing in 2018, The Gap and Gap Kids both closed in early 2023. In the fall of 2022, Bloomingdale's, one of only three department stores left at Old Orchard, also closed its doors, but was revived in a new way through a smaller, more "curated" concept store, Bloomie's.

As the mall continues to undergo a transformation, here's a look at some of the new stores and restaurants that have opened over the past two years: