15-year-old boy critically injured in Albany Park drive-by shooting

Chicago police were investigating on Sunday evening after a drive-by shooting on the city's North Side left a 15-year-old boy with critical injuries, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 3 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was walking in an alley when an unknown offender in a black sedan produced a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No one else was injured, authorities said.

Police had yet to make any arrests as of Sunday afternoon.