A "multi-phase development plan" has begun to take shape at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, with the mall's operator promising residences, a public park and gathering space, health and wellness amenities and a complete renovation of the mall's massive, vacant former Lord & Taylor store to come.

And though many of the big changes may not be seen until 2026, smaller ones have already gone into effect.

Over the past few years, the suburban mall has seen nearly 20 new stores and restaurants open, along with expansions, remodels and the return of what were once mall favorites.

Several others are expected to open towards the end of 2023 and into 2024, a spokesperson said.

In a Tuesday press release, Old Orchard officials announced Arhaus home furnishings and high-tech mini golf experience Puttshack are two confirmed tenants to open in the former Lord & Taylor building, a press release said. Additionally, European fashion brand ZARA will open at the space as part of a relocation from its current spot on the north end of the mall.

The stores are expected to open in the newly renovated building in 2024, the release added. According to a spokesperson, a fourth tenant will be announced at a later date.

“The transformational redevelopment now underway at Westfield Old Orchard will enhance experiences for Skokie residents and visitors, supporting the center as an economic engine for our community," Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen said in the release. "The Village looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Westfield Old Orchard to help Skokie thrive and remain the North Shore’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination for decades to come.”

Provided by Reztark Design Studio

Here's a look at many of the stores and restaurants that have opened at Old Orchard over the past few years, according to a spokesperson:

Amour Vert

böhme

Goyol Cashmere

Barnes & Noble (re-opening)

Victoria's Secret/Pink (re-opening)

Pac Sun (relocation/expansion)

Express (remodel)

Bloomies (smaller, more "curated" version of Bloomingdale's which closed in 2022)

Alo Yoga

Louis Vuitton

Capital Grille

Bar Siena

Levi's

Molly's Cupcakes

Psycho Bunny

Marine Layer

Rodd & Gunn

Tory Burch

Pie Five

TravisMathew

Peloton

At least three more retailers are expected to open in the coming months, including popular lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters and California-based activewear brand Vuori, a spokesperson said.

In addition to Lord & Taylor closing in 2018, The Gap and Gap Kids both closed in early 2023. In the fall of 2022, Bloomingdale's, one of only three department stores left at Old Orchard, also closed its doors, but was revived in a new way through a smaller, more "curated" concept store, Bloomie's.

Macy's and Nordstrom's currently remain as the mall's anchor department stores.