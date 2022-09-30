A slate of stores and restaurants are coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie -- and one of them shoppers may remember from the mall's past.

According to a Wednesday press release, the shops will open ahead of the holiday season, with more shopping options possibly on the way. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”

The new openings include two restaurants, three new clothing retailers, and the return of a popular favorite: Barnes & Noble, which opened at the center in 1994 but closed its doors in 2021.

One of the new retailers, Bloomie's, will come into the shopping center as Bloomingdale's, one of the mall's anchor department stores, makes an exit.

Below is the full list of new shops.

Barnes & Noble

After closing its storefront at the shopping center in 2021, Barnes & Noble is coming back to Skokie's grounds. The bookseller offers a wide selection of book titles, music, DVDs and magazines, as well as a space with lounge chairs and tables for readers.

Bloomie's

An extension of Bloomingdale's, Bloomie's is a newly-curated shopping hub with a focus on fashion. In addition to clothes, the store will feature Colada Shop, a restaurant serving coffee, Caribbean-inspired small bites and cocktails. The new storefront will mark as the shop's expansion into the Midwest.

Capital Grille

The fine-dining steakhouse is scheduled to break ground in Skokie by the end of the year. With establishments throughout the country, this will be the restaurant’s fifth front in Illinois.

Levi's

An apparel company known for its denim, Levi Strauss & Co. will join the center's community.

Molly’s Cupcakes

The Chicago-native bakery will launch its first North Shore outpost this fall, offering a variety of cupcakes that will be made from scratch. Cookies, pies and homemade ice cream also will be posted on the menu. The bakery has five other locations in Illinois, and a portion of its profits are donated to schools in the community.

Psycho Bunny

The American clothing company designs colorful polos and modern menswear apparel. Psycho Bunny is known for its trademark bunny-embroidered polos.