Officials at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie have revealed what will take over the mall's massive, vacant space formerly occupied by the now-shuttered department store Lord & Taylor.

Arhaus home furnishings and high-tech mini golf experience Puttshack are two confirmed tenants to open in the former department store space, a press release said. Additionally, European fashion brand ZARA will open at the space as part of a relocation from its current spot on the north end of the mall.

The stores are expected to open in the newly renovated building in 2024, the release added. According to a spokesperson, a fourth tenant will be announced at a later date.

Provided by Reztark Design Studio

The redevelopment of Lord & Taylor, which closed its doors seven years ago, comes as part of a "multi-phase development plan" the mall announced in 2022, which includes a public park, residences, health and wellness amenities and more.

The massive project, the mall has said, is part of an effort to make Westfield Old Orchard the "preeminent live, work, shop, and play destination on the North Shore."

“The transformational redevelopment now underway at Westfield Old Orchard will enhance experiences for Skokie residents and visitors, supporting the center as an economic engine for our community," Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen said in Tuesday's press release. "The Village looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Westfield Old Orchard to help Skokie thrive and remain the North Shore’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination for decades to come.”

A slew of new retailers including French and California-inspired clothing brand Amour Vert, curated women's brand and boutique böhme and Mongolian-sourced cashmere brand Goyol Cashmere opened at the Skokie mall recently, along with return of at least two old favorites: Victoria's Secret/Pink, which closed its doors in 2020, and Barnes & Noble, which opened in the mall in 1994 but shuttered in 2021.

At least three more retailers are expected to open in the coming months, including popular lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters and California-based activewear brand Vuori, a spokesperson said.

The mall has seen high profile closures, too.

In addition to Lord & Taylor closing in 2018, The Gap and Gap Kids both closed in early 2023. In the fall of 2022, Bloomingdale's, one of only three department stores left at Old Orchard, also closed its doors, but was revived in a new way through a smaller, more "curated" concept store, Bloomie's.

As the mall continues to undergo a transformation, here's a look at some of the new stores and restaurants that have opened recently:

Amour Vert

böhme

Goyol Cashmere

Barnes & Noble (re-opening)

Victoria's Secret/Pink (re-opening)

Bloomies (smaller, more "curated" version of Bloomingdale's which closed in 2022)

Alo Yoga

Louis Vuitton

Capital Grille

Bar Siena

Levi's

Molly's Cupcakes

Psycho Bunny

Marine Layer

Rodd & Gunn

Tory Burch

Pie Five