Expansive Redevelopment Plan at Westfield Old Orchard Mall Unveiled

An expansive redevelopment plan that would add residences and an outdoor plaza as well as additional dining and retail options to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie was unveiled Tuesday, the mall's parent company announced.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield revealed the ambitious plan on Tuesday, highlighted by proposals for a park and event space that could potentially host concerts, farmer's markets, events and festivals.

The massive plan is part of an effort to make Westfield Old Orchard the "preeminent live, work, shop, and play destination on the North Shore."

According to a statement from U.R.W., the redevelopment plan is already underway, with modernization to the existing shopping center and enhancements to the common areas taking place.

Additional retail destinations are slated to enter Westfield Old Orchard in the coming years, with Louis Vuitton, Barnes & Noble and Bloomies all on their way to the North Shore mall. Bloomies is a recent "curated shopping concept" operated by Bloomingdale's.

A statement from U.R.W. said that sustainability will be prioritized in the development, aiming to incorporate renewable energy and natural materials alongside biophilic design in the building of the upcoming residences.

Development is expected to continue in 2023 at the former Lord & Taylor space, which will become the site of luxury home furnishings, fashion and entertainment options.

The statement from U.R.W. said that development of residences, outdoor amenities and other facilities will begin in part in 2024, with openings expected in phases starting in 2026.

George VanDusen, the mayor of Skokie, released the following statement in regards to the development:

“For decades, Westfield Old Orchard has been a key economic and employment driver for Skokie and the region. Westfield and URW’s commitment to significantly invest and transform Old Orchard continues both this important economic growth and the Village’s long-standing, collaborative partnership with property ownership. The Village Board’s action earlier this year to designate Old Orchard as one of over 200 Illinois Business Districts has resulted in Westfield’s financial commitment of over $100 million to transform Old Orchard. I applaud Westfield’s focus on sustainability with this new vision, as is consistent with the Village’s recently approved comprehensive Environmental Sustainability Plan. The additional announcements and developments at Old Orchard in the coming year will further strengthen this tremendous community and regional asset.”

According to U.R.W., more detailed plans on the specifics of the development will be revealed in early 2024, with community input on the project being encouraged.