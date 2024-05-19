At least 27 shot, 1 fatally, across Chicago in overnight shootings

At least 27 people were shot and one person died in shootings across Chicago from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Killed was a 44-year-old man shot around 11:30 p.m. Saturday during an argument in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue in Austin. He was holding a gun when he was shot in the left eye, police said. The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Stroger Hospital.

Two other people were also shot during the argument. A 50-year-old man, shot once in the back and three times in the arm, was taken to Stroger in good condition. And a 27-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her face. She took herself to Loretto Hospital where she was treated and released, according to police.

Victims of the other shootings, many in critical condition, include a 12-year-old boy shot while riding his bicycle, a 9-year-old girl shot by a family member and six people wounded in a mass shooting in East Garfield Park. Five shootings involved at least two victims.

No one has been taken into custody for any of the incidents, according to the authorities.

The 9-year-old girl was shot at around 9 p.m. on Saturday in the 6800 block of South Wabash Avenue in Grand Crossing, according to police. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. Police say a family member unintentionally shot her.

Less than an hour later, a 12-year-old boy was riding his bicycle in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said. He told officers he heard gunshots and saw a dark vehicle drive past him . He was listed in good condition at Trinity Hospital.

Also around 10 p.m., a group of six men were wounded in East Garfield Park, police said. They were standing in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue when an unknown number of people fired at them.

According to police, three of the men were dropped off at Stroger in critical condition: a 23-year-old shot in the back and face, a 21-year-old shot in the right cheek and a 27-year-old shot in the back and ankle.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The three others were in good condition, police said. A 39-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger. A 33-year-old was shot in the leg and a 38-year-old was hit and the ankle — both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The other shootings, according to police:

A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg around 10 p.m. while driving his car in the 2300 block of South Ridgeway Avenue. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

A 53-year-old woman was sitting on her porch at 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Troy Street when an unknown man on the sidewalk pulled out a handgun and fired at her, striking her. in the thigh. She was taken to Stroger in good condition.

Around 11 p.m., three young men were shot by someone they were arguing with in a backyard in the 3700 block of West 56th Street. A 19-year-old and an 18-year-old, both shot in the abdomen, were taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. A 23-year-old shot in the buttocks and leg was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. A witness said the shooter fled down an alley.