Chicago Police

Mother, child kidnapped on Chicago's Far Northwest Side, police say

Chicago police were investigating a kidnapping in which a mother and her child were forced into an SUV in the city's Jefferson Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident reported at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of North Austin Avenue. According to police, a witness told police a two men forced a woman and her child into an SUV.

The offenders and victims then drove away in the vehicle southbound.

Detectives were present in the area where the kidnapping occurred in the following hours, video captured by an NBC Chicago photographer showed.

No one was in custody as of Sunday evening.

Area Five detectives were investigating.

