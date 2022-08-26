Bloomingdale's at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie to Close

One of the largest anchor stores at a suburban Chicago mall is closing -- but according to a press release, a smaller version of it is staying.

In a press release Thursday, Bloomingdale's announced that it will close its Old Orchard department store in the fall, and instead, open a smaller retail version called "Bloomie's" in a different location at the mall.

"The new concept remains authentic to the Bloomingdale's brand yet reinterprets it on a smaller scale that is infused with energy and ripe for discovery," a press release states. "We're looking forward to sharing the "Bloomie's" experience with our loyal North Shore clientele and new customers alike."

The first Bloomie's location opened in Fairfax, Virginia in 2021, the release continues. The Skokie location will be the second nationwide.

Though smaller than the department store, Bloomie's footprint will take up 50,000 square feet in a new location at Old Orchard, and "will add a broad and meaningful curation of soft home categories."

The existing store will begin putting items on clearance Sept. 6, in advance of an Oct. closing.

Bloomingdale's opened at Old Orchard mall in 1995. Only two other department stores remain at at the mall: Macy's, which took over the former Marshall Field's store in 2006, and Nordstrom's.