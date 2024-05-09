The cicada invasion could damage your car. Here's how and what drivers should know

You've likely heard warnings about how to protect your trees and your pets during the historic 2024 cicada emergence, but have you heard about how to protect your car?

Turns out, the relatively harmless insects can do some damage to vehicles if you don't know what to do.

According to AAA, cicada emergences can lead to a number of concerns with vehicles, including overheating vehicles, airflow issues, paint damage and more.

“While cicadas are harmless, they can cause quite a bit of damage externally and internally to vehicles,” says Chris Storms, District Director for AAA Car Care. “Drivers are urged to take proactive steps to protect their vehicles while cicadas are in the area.”

Here's a look at some things to watch for and what you can do to prevent damage:

Paint damage

According to Jim Crubaugh with Ziebart in Franklin Park, a car-care company that professionally details vehicles, "bug guts cause serious damage to paint." Cicadas, in particular, are "highly acidic bugs," which can make them bad for car paint if left unchecked.

Ziebart suggests regular professional cleanings during cicada season and being "extra vigilant about keeping your car cleaned" in between those times. Ideally, he said, you'll want to clear the car "before the bug residue dries."

"Bug remains sitting on your car for too long will eat away at your car’s exterior," AAA said. "Wash your vehicle frequently with a car wash solution (not household dish washing detergent) paying special attention to the windshield and headlights. Waxing your vehicle can also add an extra layer of protection."

Windshields

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Ziebart noted that splattered residue on windshields can also lead to unsafe driving conditions, so keeping windshield washer fluid in your car, and even extra on hand, can prove beneficial.

Radiator Grilles

According to AAA, cicadas can also clog radiator grilles, "causing the engine to overheat." Experts suggest getting a grille cover, bug screen or using netting to cover the front of the vehicle.

Cabin and Air Filters

In addition, cabin and air filters "can become a playground for cicadas as these insects like to hide in the air filter or in the cabin filter housing," AAA warned. They suggest drivers listen for an unusual sounds and bring their car in for an inspection if they hear one coming from those areas.