Rain and thunderstorms that impacted the Chicago area are expected to end Sunday morning, but a threat of severe storms will once again emerge in the evening hours.

According to forecast models, those showers and storms are expected to ease as the morning moves along, with mostly cloudy conditions expected.

Breezy conditions are also in the forecast, with high temperatures rising into the mid-70s across much of the area, with cooler readings possible near the Wisconsin border.

After sunset, the National Weather Service cautions that there is a chance for severe storms in the area, with the focus on the western and southwestern suburbs of the city. The main threats appear to be isolated damaging winds and hail, though officials warn that a “brief tornado cannot be ruled out.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

After this morning’s rain comes to an end, a few storms may develop in northern Illinois this afternoon. If they do, then there is a low chance that they will become severe. More widespread showers and storms are expected across the area tonight. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/mk6jM3gG5V — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 28, 2024

According to the Storm Prediction Center, there is a “marginal chance” of severe weather, with McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties all included in that forecast area. Parts of Will and Kankakee counties could also be impacted, according to the SPC.

Even if severe storms don’t develop, the possibility of showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout the night and into Monday morning, with some heavy rain and gusty winds possible throughout the area. Low temperatures are expected to dip into the low-60s.

Monday will start out with scattered showers, but the rain threat should ease during the day. Highs are expected to settle around 70 degrees, according to forecast models.

Be sure to download the NBC Chicago app for all the latest weather news and information, including push alerts in the event of severe weather and live radar so you can track the approach of storms.