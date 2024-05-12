Bruster's Real Ice Cream celebrates grand opening of first Chicago-area location

Bruster's Real Ice Cream, a popular East Coast chain with more than 200 locations, recently marked the grand opening of its first Chicago-area shop.

While the new Aurora location, 2440 S. Eola Rd., officially opened for business in March, a grand opening celebration took place on Mother's Day weekend. Aurora residents Judy Kim and Tony Ford teamed up to open the shop and made Kim's dream of bringing her East Coast experience to the area a reality, according to a news release from the city of Aurora.

Bruster's has over 150 handcrafted recipes and features at least 24 rotating flavors daily, according to its website.

Along with ice cream, customers have the option of sherbert, sorbet and other artisan desserts.

The Aurora location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.