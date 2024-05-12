Crisis counselor shot and killed in Dunning planned to propose on Mother's Day: family

Zet Rodriguez, a Chicago crisis counselor and proud father of a baby girl, had big plans for Mother's Day.

The 24-year-old planned to propose to his partner, loved ones told NBC Chicago.

His partner, who asked that she remain anonymous, was left grieving on Mother's Day weekend after Rodriguez was shot and killed early Friday morning in the city's Dunning neighborhood. Rodriguez was near Irving Park Road and Pittsburgh Avenue, on the way to catch his bus to work, when he was gunned down.

Chicago police took two people of interest in for questioning. But on Sunday, they were released without charges. According to 38th Ward Ald. Nick Sposato, who represents the community, surveillance video captured a suspect shooting Rodriguez, robbing him and demanding money.

"Two persons of interest yesterday, very excited yesterday morning, and this morning I got a call they were released, so," Sposato said. "Hoping for better news tomorrow. But that’s where we’re at right now."

According to his partner, Rodriguez studied social work in college and spent his time helping people as a crisis counselor.

But his role as dad to his six-month-old daughter was the highlight of his life.

"He was really good at it. He loved feeding, her playing with her," Rodriguez's partner recounted. His favorite thing in the world. He was the first one to make her laugh, she just like loved him."

As she continued to grieve, Rodriguez's partnered wondered what lie ahead.

"How my daughter will be without him? How I will be without him? He’s just a good person all around," she said.