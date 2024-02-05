‘The Bear' season 3 begins filming soon, according to multiple reports

"The Bear" is coming....back to Chicago.

While there is no exact release date yet, the third season of the award-winning series set in Chicago is slated to begin filming in the coming weeks, according to multiple reports.

Business Insider reported the show will begin filming as early as this month, with production slated to begin on Feb. 26.

“The Bear,” an American comedy-drama show that premiered in June 2022, is about a world-renowned chef who returns to Chicago after his brother dies to run his family’s sandwich shop.

Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, the main character played by Jeremy Allen White, works to build the sandwich shop from mediocre to Michelin star despite the grief of losing his brother and paying off all of the restaurant’s debt.

Along with White’s character, the cast is made up of Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s character, “Cousin” Richie, and Ayo Edebiri plays Carmy’s sous chef Sydney. The ensemble cast also includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliot, Matty Matheson and Edwin Lee Gibson.

According to a press release from FX, Edebiri, Bachrach and the rest of the cast are expected to return in season three.

White said in an interview with Variety that the new season will take place in a “functioning kitchen atmosphere” with a new set menu and more cooking scenes as opposed to the rebuilding process of the restaurant shots that were a large portion of season two.

Season 2 centered on some of Chicago's most notable restaurants, with filming locations at places like Kasama, Margie's Candies, Ever and more.

It also earned three Golden Globe wins, including for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

While it's unclear where exacly Season 3 will film, there's a good chance Chicago will once again be featured prominently.

All seasons of the show can be watched on Hulu.

To read more about “The Bear” and some local Chicago restaurants that were featured in the show, click here.