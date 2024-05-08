Police in suburban Elk Grove Village are warning residents to lock their vehicles after reported instances of burglars targeting unlocked cars.

Resident Richy Sandberg told NBC Chicago that he was alerted to movement in his driveway just before 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and saw two people looking around his car.

“I went outside and I looked and I see the lights on inside my car and the door cracked open and I knew immediately these guys got inside my car," he said.

Sandberg said he called police after realizing what had happened, realizing the burglars were likely nearby.

Police said that Sandberg's vehicle was one of 16 cars targeted near Shadywood Lane and Willow Lane, as well as near Ridge Square.

Authorities said that the thieves went from house-to-house, checking the doors of vehicles to see which ones were unlocked.

Break-in victim Paul Podgoreck said his wallet was stolen, which had his license, ID cards, credit cards and cash inside.

All of the victim’s cars were unlocked at the time of the burglaries. Police dusted for fingerprints and are looking at surveillance video to identify the suspects..

Sandberg said burglars left a mess behind in his vehicle, though luckily for him, no belongings were stolen.

Police said they are seeking three or four male suspects who fled from the area in a black Honda Civic.