Video shows knife fight between several men near Magnificent Mile

Several men were involved in a knife fight on Sunday near the Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago, footage posted on a crime-reporting app showed.

Video posted on the Citizen app captured at least four men armed with large knives near Ohio and Rush streets. At least one man appeared to chase several others, when they abruptly turned around and confronted him in the middle of the street.

One of the men rushed in and tried to stab him, at which point he backed up and avoided being stabbed. The group then ran away westbound on Ohio Street.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a call of a person with a knife in the street at around 6:02 p.m. A witness told police two groups of people had been involved in a physical altercation.

Police weren't able to locate a victim, and no arrests were made, authorities said.