Suburban bakery revives its ‘cicada cakes' as double-brood invasion nears

Trillions of red-eyed periodical cicadas have started emerging in parts of the country, although Illinois isn't seeing any just yet.

But it's only a matter of time - as many cicadas have been discovered just below ground. Cicadas are safe to eat for most people, according to the Cleveland Clinic. But one specific cicada is likely more appetizing than the rest.

And it can be found at a suburban bakery.

In anticipation of the biggest cicada invasion in centuries, Bent Fork Bakery in Highwood is bringing back its "Cicada Cakes."

Roughly the size of your typical cupcake, the treats consist of either yellow or chococlate cake, which is then dipped in chocolate ganache, the bakery explained to NBC Chicago. The "wings" consist of white chocolate. Yes, the bright red "eyes" are edible too - they're made of candy.

The cicada cakes just might "fly" off the shelves when they're rolled out on Wednesday. Each cake costs $3 and can be purchased at the north suburban bakery along Waukegan Road.

The bakery first debuted the unique concoction during the cicada invasion 17 years ago, and since then, they've been waiting patiently for the "singing" bugs to return.

If you are curious - no the sweets don't contain actual cicadas.

"There will be no cicadas harmed in the process," the bakery said.

Bent Fort Bakery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.