An Ohio bar is changing up its age restrictions in an effort to keep out younger customers on certain nights.

Donerick's Pub in Groveport, just outside of Columbus, Ohio, announced this month it will only allow patrons age 30 and older to enter the bar on Friday and Saturday evenings.

"No exceptions," a notice from the bar read.

In a response to customer questions, the bar said the decision was made due to safety concerns.

"The amount of clientele we’ve gained on the weekends has made us have to make adjustments for safety purposes. Keeping our customers safe is our top priority!" the bar wrote.

It also noted that different strategies would be tested to "keep our business safe and cut down on violence."

Details on what violent incidents, if any, took place weren't immediately clear.

While many commenters applauded the move, or suggested even raising the age limit to 35 or 40, others expressed disappointment in the policy.

“I’m 25, & all my friends are under 30. We come here for good vibes. It’s sad one incident impacted the entire business and couldn’t find a way to keep good business flowing,” one Facebook user commented.