New details revealed in tragic Glenview crash that left teen dead, 3 others injured

Glenview police Monday afternoon revealed new details after a tragic car crash left 17-year-old Marko Niketic dead and three others injured.

The crash took place just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Lake Avenue near Meadow Lane in Glenview, police said. Marko, who was driving a silver Mercedes with one passenger inside, was struck by the driver of a Ford Mustang headed westbound, police added.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage, coming to a halt across a street after hitting a wooden fence, according to authorities. Niketic, a senior at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Three other people were transported to a nearby hospital, police said. The driver of the Mustang was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities. The two others -- both passengers in each of the vehicles -- were last listed in critical condition.

Photos and videos from the scene early Monday morning showed two badly damaged cars, with airbags inside both cars deployed. Debris from the accident was scattered along the roadway, including pieces from a downed wooden fence.

In one photo, the back and driver's side of one of Mercedes appeared to be completely destroyed.

Later Monday, Glenbrook South High School released a letter to families, calling the crash "tragic."

"Dear GBS Students and Families," the letter begins. "We are sorry to inform you that GBS senior Marko Niketic tragically passed away in an accident that occurred last night."

The message, from GBS Principal Dr. Barbara Georges, went on to say that the school was respecting the family's need for privacy, and that it was offering services to students and faculty.

"Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden," the letter continued. "Today, students may feel shock, sadness, or confusion. What is most important is that we care for and support each other."

According to the school, the crash occurred just days before Niketic's senior prom and three weeks before graduation.

Monday afternoon, groups of emotional friends visited the crash site, many placing bouquets of flowers at the scene.

"He's one of those people, you meet him, and he's glowing. The most genuine human ever," friend Preston Shute said, holding back tears. "He had a lot of stuff ahead of him. I can't really process it."