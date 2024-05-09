These are the 50 ‘most beautiful restaurants' in the US — and 1 is in Chicago

Chicago is no stranger to stylish and sophisticated restaurants, and one of them was just named among the "50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America."

The report, released earlier this month by People Magazine in collaboration with dining reservations website OpenTable, spans "mountaintop chalets with modern rustic touches, glammed-up Art Deco mansions with a view, and mirror-and-glass paneled sky-high stunners" to compile the most beautiful eater in each state.

In Illinois, Italian restuarant Tre Dita, inside the city's new St. Regis hotel along the Chicago River was crowned the most beautiful.

"Tre Dita’s swanky dining room gazes upon Lake Michigan and the Chicago River through dramatic 40-foot windows," the report said.

Courtesy OpenTable

In Indiana, The Fountain Room in Indianapolis, with marble bar tops, tufted leather chairs and "cascading chandeliers" earned the title of "most beautiful."

The full report from People Magazine and Open Table can be found here.