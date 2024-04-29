Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson not attending funeral for Officer Luis Huesca

NOTE: Live coverage of the funeral and procession will be streamed here beginning at 10 a.m. CT Monday, as well as on the NBC Chicago News Streaming Channel.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will not be in attendance Monday for a funeral for fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, who was shot and killed while in the line of duty earlier this month.

Johnson released a statement Monday morning as he updated his public schedule to remove the funeral from his itinerary.

"We continue to send our deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Officer Luis Huesca as they heal from the loss of their beloved son, nephew, brother and friend," Johnson said in a statement. "As mayor, I vow to continue supporting our police and first responders, uniting our city and remaining committed to working with everyone towards building a better, stronger, safer Chicago. My heart is with the Huesca family today. God bless them and God bless the City of Chicago."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The last-minute change comes after multiple sources told NBC Chicago Huesca's family asked Johnson not to come.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said she and another state official were asked by Huesca's "grief stricken mother" to tell Johnson "he was unwelcome at her son's funeral."

Mendoza said she and the other official called Johnson to share that message, but in a release late Sunday night Johnson still said he planned to attend.

Last night at Ofc. Huesca's visitation, his grief stricken mother asked @RepAGC (Rep. Angelica Guerrero Cuellar) & me to please tell @ChicagosMayor he was unwelcome at her son's funeral. We both called him before 10pm asking he please honor her wishes. This went out at 10:35pm. pic.twitter.com/yN3pSGlKvK — Susana A. Mendoza ☮️ (@susanamendoza10) April 29, 2024

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker did not have the officer's funeral on his public schedule Monday.

At 9:15 a.m. Monday, a procession was expected to leave Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, at 4727 W. 103rd St. in Oak Lawn and proceed on 103rd Street, Western Avenue and 77th Street. Following the procession, funeral services Monday were scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 S. Western Ave. in the city's Beverly View neighborhood.

Huesca, 30, was found gunned down in the early morning hours of April 21, in the 3100 block of West 56th Street in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood. According to officials, he had been returning home from a shift when he was shot and killed.

Authorities late Friday released new photos of the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Huesca as they pleaded for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward. Chicago police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Xavier Tate Jr., 22, who was wanted in connection with Huesca's murder.

A $100,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Last week, Pritzker ordered all Illinois flags to fly at half-staff through Monday in honor and remembrance of Huesca. Sunday, hundreds of fellow law enforcement officers and loved ones said goodbye and shared their respects at a public visitation.

Authorities late Friday released new photos of the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Chicago Police Officer Luis

Monday's funeral mass and ensuing procession will be streamed live on NBC 5, live on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on your preferred streaming device and here.