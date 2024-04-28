Visitation set for Officer Luis Huesca as reward increases to $100K

Family, friends, colleagues and Chicago-area residents will begin to pay their respects to Officer Luis Huesca on Sunday, with a public visitation set to take place in suburban Oak Lawn.

Huesca was shot and killed on April 21 while returning home from his shift, according to Chicago police. Huesca was still in uniform when he was shot near the intersection of West 56th Street and South Kedzie Avenue, and his SUV was stolen from the scene.

He later died from his injuries.

A week later, his family will say their goodbyes at a public visitation Sunday, taking place at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in the 4700 block of West 103rd Street in Oak Lawn.

Funeral services are set for Monday morning in St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, with a private burial to follow.

The somber remembrances come as a reward for information in his death increases to $100,000, with Cook County Crime Stoppers, the ATF, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the FBI and Fraternal Order of Police contributing funds toward that cause.

Xavier Tate Jr., 24, has been accused in the fatal shooting, with an arrest warrant issued this weekend. New photos were also released of the suspect in the case as a manhunt continues Sunday.