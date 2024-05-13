Chicago weather timing: What to expect and when with Monday rain, storms

Despite a beautiful morning Monday, there is a chance for rain and storms later in the day, but what should you expect and when?

Monday morning and early afternoon started out sunny, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with several hours of dry time, but a big shift is in store for the hours that follow.

Here's a look at the latest forecast timing:

Monday Afternoon

By 12 p.m., high temperatures were expected to top out in the mid 70s to low 80s, Roman said, noting that a turn would be in store soon after.

According to Roman, showers and storms were expected to move into the area around 1 p.m., with scattered rain continuing through the afternoon and evening.

"The afternoon commute could be a little soggy," Roman said, adding that heavy downpours were possible at times.

The storms could produce gusty winds, lightning strikes and "torrential downpours," according to the National Weather Service. Storms that do develop are not expected to be severe, the NWS said, though some localized flooding could occur.

Monday Evening

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are set to continue through 10 p.m., bringing with them a change in temperatures.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. A few may produce torrential downpours leading to localized flooding of low-lying areas. When thunder roars, go indoors! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ph2utwntEz — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 13, 2024

As the rain passes through, temperatures were expected to take a dip, Roman said. By 6 p.m., temperatures were expected to drop into the 60s.

Overnight and Into Tuesday

Scattered, non-severe storms and were expected to continue overnight, Roman said. Some rain and showers were expected to linger into the Tuesday morning commute, with some showers lasting through the afternoon, Roman added.

Highs are forecast to remain in the 50s and 60s Tuesday, Roman said.

Wednesday and Remainder of Week

Wednesday was expected to be a dry day, Roman said, with temperatures expected to rise back into the 60s and 70s. Cloudy skies and rain returns to the forecast Thursday, Roman said, with another chance of showers and storms developing in the afternoon and continuing into Friday.