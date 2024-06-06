Former foster father of boy who died under foster care in Indiana speaks out after death ruled homicide

The former foster father of a 10-year-old Indiana boy who died under foster care is speaking out on his memory after his death was ruled a homicide.

According to a report from the St. Joseph County Coroner's Office, 10-year-old Dakota Stevens' death occurred as a result of "mechanical asphyxia," and is being investigated as a homicide.

Porter County Sheriff's officers and paramedics were dispatched at approximately 2:35 p.m. April 25 to a residence in the 200 block of Falcon Way for a reported medical emergency.

Paramedics immediately transported Stevens to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"I was relieved a little bit, but also we’re not gonna stop until we see justice happen," Hayden Hetzel, Dakota's former foster father told NBC Chicago.

Hetzel was Dakota’s foster dad from 2019 to 2021, and he currently wonders why charges have yet to be filed in the case.

"Now that we know what we know and now that there’s more evidence, we just all waiting for justice to happen and for her to actually be held accountable for her actions. Not just for Dakota, but for any other child in the system who got abused and fall through the cracks in the system," Hetzel said.

Hetzel said he had tried multiple times to adopt Dakota, even tattooing his would-be initials on his right leg.

"I was that close to adopting him. Dakota Levi, we put Hetzel," he said while showing the tattoo on his leg.

A statement from the Indiana Department of Child Services confirmed the agency was investigating.

"Our entire staff is heartbroken by this news. DCS works with stakeholders and partners across the state to investigate the death of a child any time there is suspected abuse or neglect and will take the appropriate action. DCS foster parents must complete intensive training and education to achieve licensure. Licensure is reexamined each year to ensure the foster family continues to meet DCS requirements, including additional training each year to maintain this license. DCS policy also addresses termination of licensure, which includes circumstances where a foster parent or member of the household has been substantiated for abuse or neglect," the statement read in part.

Hetzel previously remembered Dakota's legacy in an emotional Facebook post.

"Thank you for the laughs, the cries, the sleepless nights, the endless memories.. your excitement & passion for anything that you did & put your mind too AMAZED me," Hetzel's Facebook post read in part.

Hetzel said that Dakota had dreams of becoming a firefighter or police officer, loved listening to Katy Perry and had a love for chicken nuggets and pizza.