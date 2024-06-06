Union Station

Charges filed after 71-year-old woman stabbed outside Union Station

Her husband told NBC Chicago that his wife felt "lucky to be alive" after the attack

As a 71-year-old woman recovers at an area hospital following a horrifying stabbing outside of Chicago’s Union Station on Wednesday, the man accused of attacking her is now facing charges.

According to Chicago police, 25-year-old Wilson Barreno was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with the stabbing.

Police say 71-year-old Arlene Rado was walking her dog in the 200 block of South Canal at approximately 1:30 p.m. when a man stabbed her multiple times in the back with a sharp object.

The suspect tried to flee the scene but was quickly taken into custody.

Rado was listed in critical condition after the attack, but her husband Alan told NBC Chicago that the sharp object missed his wife’s internal organs.

He described the attack to NBC on Wednesday.

“She was just walking down the street, coming back home and an arm went around her neck from behind. He immediately started stabbing her,” Alan Rado said.

Rado said that a bystander jumped into action after the attack, taking clothes out of their suitcase to help stop the bleeding.

Arlene called her husband after the attack, telling him that she “feels very lucky to be alive.”

