Chicago street named among most beautiful in the world in new ranking

A Chicago street was named one of the most beautiful in the world in a new ranking from Architectural Digest.

The popular publication named the "71 Most Beautiful Streets in the World," with Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive making the cut.

The famed downtown roadway made the list at No. 41.

Writers noted the views surrounding the roadway, the landmarks it showcases and access to the city's Lakefront Trail among the highlights.

"With the towering skyline on one side and the shore of Lake Michigan on the other, DuSable Lake Shore Drive is the perfect way to take in the Windy City. Grant Park, Museum Campus, and Soldier Field are set along the expressway and the 18-mile Lakefront Trail runs parallel to the busy street for those who wish to explore on foot," the publication wrote.

Formerly known only as Lake Shore Drive, a major part of the roadway was renamed in 2021 in honor of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, a Black trader who is widely regarded as Chicago's founder.

Topping the Architectural Digest ranking were streets in Colmar, France; Brienz, Switzerland; Setenil de las Bodegas, Spain; Águeda, Portugal; and Brooklyn, New York.

It's not the first time a Chicago street has received global recognition.

In March, 18th Street in the city's Pilsen neighborhood was ranked among the 30 "coolest" in the world by Time Out.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Time Out cited 18th Street's lineup of restaurants, bars, businesses and art galleries for its spot on the list, along with the spot being a "main hub for the city's Mexican American community."