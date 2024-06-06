chicago news

No Fourth of July fireworks planned at Navy Pier in Chicago this year

Navy Pier's dazzling free fireworks display occurred on Saturday as part of the lakefront venue's Independence Day celebration.

Fireworks over Chicago's Navy Pier
Choose Chicago

While dozens of fireworks displays will light up skies across the Chicago area this Fourth of July, one of the region's most popular won't happen for the holiday -- Navy Pier's.

Officials confirmed to NBC Chicago Thursday there will be no fireworks show on Independence Day, and the city shed light on why they traditionally don't hold displays on the holiday itself.

"Historically the City has not presented fireworks on July 4," a city spokesperson told NBC Chicago. "They have been held on July 3 due to the fact that many of the suburbs have July 4 fireworks."

This year's shows around the holiday are scheduled for July 3 and 6, as Navy Pier has twice-weekly fireworks displays every Wednesday and Saturday through the summer, according to the their website.

The July 3 show will be presented by Choose Chicago and NASCAR, according to officials.

Last year, multiple city agencies alerted residents and tourists that no display would take place on the holiday itself, which fell on a Tuesday. An observed celebration instead occurred the Saturday before as part of the lakefront venue's Independence Day event.

Similarly, there was no holiday display in 2022 or 2021.

While there will be no fireworks at Navy Pier for the Fourth festivities, the venue will remain open, with several running exhibits still available, according to officials.

