FBI, Department of Homeland Security issue terror alert regarding Pride Month celebrations

With less than three weeks until the start of Pride Month in Chicago, there is a new warning from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that celebrations could be targets of terrorist activity.

In a public service announcement released late last week, the agencies warned that “foreign terrorist organizations or supporters may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month.”

Chicago’s June Pride celebrations are among the oldest and largest in the country. The annual Pride parade is expected to draw more than a million people to the Lakeview, Uptown and Lincoln Park neighborhoods. This year, the city said it is limiting parade entries to 150, because of logistics and safety concerns.

“It’s a shame that we are dealing with people who try to victimize and hurt our community and people who are just trying to live a normal life and be accepted,” said Dante Hernandez, who operates a cannabis dispensary on North Halsted Street.

In its public service announcement, the federal agencies are not including any specific targets, but they do reference past attacks in June like the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and the arrest last year of ISIS sympathizers for attempting to attack a pride parade in Virginia.

Davion Mason said he has come to expect threats against the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I wouldn’t say this is any worse than any year, but we definitely expect them to come when Pride Month comes around,” he said.

The Chicago FBI said the joint alert issued by the agency and the Department of Homeland Security is part of a regular effort to encourage the public to remain vigilant when observing celebrations publicly and in large groups.

“At this time, there is no specific, actionable threat to the Chicago area related to the LGBTQIA+ community or planned public events,” special agent Siobhan Johnson said.

NBC Chicago reached out to both the Chicago Police Department and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, but have yet to receive a response.

25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said he believes the threats against the LGBTQIA+ community come from “extremist groups who want to see our city in chaos.”

He said Chicago does not tolerate hate speech. Sigcho-Lopez is also among a group of aldermen demanding that Mayor Brandon Johnson fire Chicago police officers linked to hate groups in an Inspector General’s report.

As for business owners on North Halsted Street, Brent Arms said the new warning won't lead to him changing any plans.

“I am probably a little more aware, but I don’t change what I do for anyone,” he said.