Reward increases to $100K for arrest in Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca's killing

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca has jumped to $100,000, authorities announced Saturday.

One day prior, Chicago police released new photos of the suspected gunman, who was identified as Xavier Tate Jr. While a warrant was issued for Tate's arrest, he had yet to be taken into custody.

The Chicago Police Department said Saturday evening that Cook County Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms teamed up to offer a combined $25,000. An additional $75,000 was put up by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the FBI and the Fraternal Order of Police, police stated.

According to court records, the 22-year-old used a 40-caliber handgun to fatally shoot Huesca, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near his Gage Park home. Police discovered the fellow officer, who had been shot in the face, after responding to a ShotSpotter alert at 2:53 a.m. near West 56th Street and South Kedzie Avenue, according to a police report.

Huesca was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center and later pronounced dead from his injuries. A 6-year veteran of the force, Huesca had just gotten off a shift and was heading home in uniform when the shooting occurred. His Toyota SUV was stolen following the shooting but was later recovered.

Court records show Tate, the suspect, was due in court earlier this week on an unrelated matter but did not appear. On Monday, one day following the deadly shooting, authorities released still images and video of a person of interest.

Police on late Friday identified Tate as the individual in the previously-released footage surveillance footage. Police urged anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Chicago police have released a new video as the seek to identify the person responsible for the shooting death of CPD Officer Luis Huesca. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.