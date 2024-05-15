Macy's to open ‘new store format' inside suburban strip mall

Macy's will soon open a "new store format" at a popular Chicago-area strip mall shopping center.

May 25, Macy's will open a new store at Bloomingdale Court in suburban Chicago, according to an announcement. It comes after the department store said it plans to close some traditional department stores while also planning to open 30 smaller stores in strip mall and shopping centers across the country.

According to the announcement, the new formats are similar to a typical Macy's department store, with a range of sections including men's, women's and kid's fashion along with beauty products, toys, luggage, gifts and more.

Customers can also pay Macy's bills and use Macy's credit cards at the smaller stores, take advantage of "buy online and pickup in store" features and more.

Macy's Bloomingdale Court will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 25. Other stores at Bloomingdale Court include Bath & Body Works, Dick's Sporting Goods, Joann Fabrics and Ulta Beauty, according to the shopping center's website.

The new store comes two months after Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale, a once bustling suburban mall, announced it would close its doors for good.

Opened in 1981, the mall was previously anchored by Sears, Marshall Fields, and Carson Pirie Scott. It faced many challenges, like other malls across the country trying to keep up with the changing retail landscape, the surge of online shopping and the economy.

"Stratford Square Mall, a product of the 1980s mall-building craze, has faced challenges while other enclosed malls adapted to changing retail landscapes," a Facebook post from the village stated. "Despite efforts by the Mayor and Village Board to collaborate with the mall’s owner, Namdar, negotiations faltered. Consequently, the Village of Bloomingdale took the initiative to acquire the mall and its anchor stores independently. After consolidating the property earlier this year, the Village is now poised to embark on a transformative mixed-use development."