An Illinois state park was just ranked among the best places to camp in the Midwest — and it's not the one you might think

A recent ranking of the best places to camp in the Midwestern United States offered high praise to a state park in Illinois, but it isn't the one you may be thinking of.

The ranking from "The Dyrt," an app that specializes in camp availability, photos and reviews, named Sangchris Lake State Park, not Starved Rock, to their top 10 list, coming in at No. 6.

Located in Christian and Sangamon counties near the village of Rochester, the park was highlighted for its 120 miles of shoreline along Sangchris Lake, featuring two lakeshore campgrounds.

In addition to easy access to both water and nature trails, The Dyrt praised the park for its friendliness to bird watchers and clean grounds with picnic tables and playgrounds.

The park includes 195 camp sites, with pets and fires both allowed. RV sites are also available at Sangchris Lake State Park.

While not in Illinois, those in the Chicago area can also take in a different park that cracked the top 10, with Indiana Dunes State Park ranking at No. 8.

Located near Chesterton, the park includes 67 campsites across its expansive primitive landscape. The park was also noted by The Dyrt to be particularly bicycle-friendly.

Ranking atop the list is Sandy Springs Campground, located on the banks of the Ohio River near the Appalachian Mountains, the forested area was noted for its serene views and spacious campsites with plenty to do for birdwatchers and fishers alike.

Below is The Dyrt's full top 10 Midwest camping locations:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Sandy Springs Campground - Ohio Hitchcock County Nature Center - Iowa Mouth of Two Hearted River State Forest Campground - Michigan Voyageurs National Park Backcountry Camping - Minnesota B Berry Farms & Co. - Missouri Sangchris Lake State Park - Illinois Wyalusing State Park - Wisconsin Indiana Dunes State Park - Indiana Lamb's Resort - Minnesota Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park - Missouri

More information on the list can be found here.