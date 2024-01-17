A pink Indiana home dubbed the "Florida Tropical House," which was built as part of a World's Fair exhibition, has officially hit the market.

The home, which the listing says was "designed for the southern Florida tropics," is located in Beverly Shores, Indiana. It was one of five homes built in 1933 as part of the Homes of Tomorrow Exhibition at the World's Fair and has a "distinctive flamingo pink exterior."

"Designed by architect Robert Law Weed in the Modernist style, the house was lovingly restored with over $2 million invested & has been subleased to current renter for about 25 years who is ready to pass the torch," the listing states. "This famous home offers a chance for a new renter to preserve its historical and architectural significance & create new memories while respecting its rich legacy. The home may only be used for personal use, renting not allowed."

According to the listing, the home is available for a cash-only rental agreement worth $2.5 million, but the renter will need to be approved by the Indiana Landmarks and the National Park Service.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"The home may only be used for personal use, renting not allowed," the listing states.

According to the Indiana Landmarks, the $2.5 million price tag is for a 52-year lease.

"To save this unique enclave in the ‘90s, Indiana Landmarks leased the homes from the Indiana Dunes National Park, then subleased them to tenants who restored them," Indiana Landmarks wrote on social media. "The Beattys, who leased the Florida-Tropical House, were our first and longest partners in this project, and we are thankful for their investment and decades of hard work to preserve the unique property. Having completed the original goal and vision of restoring the house, the Beattys have made the decision to search for someone to assume their sublease, and the leasing price reflects their investment. Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Dunes National Park will review and approve a new lessee, including their financial capacity to maintain the house and undertake any necessary repair and replacements for the life of the agreement."

The beachfront property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and more than 3,400 square feet of living space.

See inside below:

Julie Braveman/VHT Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT

Julie Braveman/VHT