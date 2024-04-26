All lanes have reopened after a shooting investigation Friday afternoon on the northbound ramp of the Dan Ryan Expressway to westbound I-290, authorities said.

All lanes are now open. — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) April 26, 2024

The northbound ramp on the Dan Ryan Expressway to westbound I-290 was closed earlier for a shooting investigation, though authorities did not reveal if anyone was struck by gunfire.

⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️



COOK COUNTY- Interstate 94 northbound (Dan Ryan Expressway) ramp to Interstate 290 westbound is shut down for a reported expressway shooting investigation. Delays are expected. pic.twitter.com/713RR15Gol — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) April 26, 2024

Illinois State Police later provided an update, stating that I-90 southbound ramp to I-290 westbound is back open, while the I-94 northbound ramp to I-290 westbound remains closed.

There is currently no further information available.