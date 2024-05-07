Two rounds of rain and storms were expected to hit the Chicago area Tuesday, the NBC 5 Strom Team reported, with both the morning and afternoon commutes expected to be impacted.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, a line of severe storms bringing thunderstorms and tornado watches and warnings to Western and Central Illinois was moving eastward early Tuesday. That line was likely to weaken, Roman said, but still move into Chicago's western counties by the 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. hour.

By 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., the storms, some of which could be strong, were expected to hit Chicago, Roman said. Those storms could contain heavy downpours, strong winds and some small hail, Roman said.

The second round, expected this afternoon, will see "all weather hazards will be at play," including the chance for tornadoes, Roman said.

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE