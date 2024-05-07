Rounds of showers and storms are set to move into the Chicago area Tuesday, some with the potential to be strong to severe, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the first round could occur during the morning commute.

ILLINOIS WEATHER RADAR: Track strong to severe storms headed to Chicago area

The second round, expected this afternoon, will see "all weather hazards will be at play," including the chance for tornadoes, Roman said.

According to FlyChicago.com, a site that tracks delays and cancellations at Chicago O'Hare and Midway International Airports, 31 cancellations were reported at O'Hare as of 6:45 a.m.

Here's a breakdown of Chicago's weather forecast Tuesday, and what to expect in terms of storm timing and threats.

Round 1: Tuesday Morning

According to Roman, a line of severe storms bringing thunderstorms and tornado watches and warnings to Western and Central Illinois was moving eastward early Tuesday. That line was likely to weaken, Roman said, but still move into Chicago's western counties by 6 a.m.

By 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., the storms, some of which could be strong, were expected to hit Chicago, Roman said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to Roman, Tuesday morning's storms could contain winds as high as 40 miles per hour, and even some small hail.

A line of storms w/ isolated gusts to 40 to 50 mph will shift across northern IL and NW IN this morning, with storms lasting about an hour for any given location. This graphic shows the approx. onset time of the line of storms. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out earlier. pic.twitter.com/8f6MCkz8fZ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2024

By 10 a.m., the storms were expected to move out, Roman said.

Round 2: Tuesday Afternoon

A second round of strong storms was set to move in around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Tuesday, Roman said.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the second round of storms have a higher risk of turning severe, with more chances for weather threats.

Between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., much of the Chicago area will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, the National Weather Service said, which ranks as level one of five. However, parts of Kankakee, Cook and Will Counties in Illinois and parts of Northwest Indiana will be at a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five.

During that window, damaging winds and damaging hail were possible, the National Weather Service said. A brief tornado could be not ruled out, the NWS added.

Two rounds of storms are expected today. The first round will contain a line of storms with gusty winds to 40 mph. After a break with isolated showers late morning, scattered severe storms are possible mid-afternoon. Damaging winds/hail and brief tornadoes are possible. pic.twitter.com/hVXKaylOSI — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2024

According to Roman, high temperatures Tuesday were expected in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: More storm chances

While much of Wednesday was expected to remain dry, the active weather pattern could continue Wednesday afternoon and evening, Roman said.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday's storms also have the potential to turn strong or severe.

Active spring weather pattern continues, with rounds of thunderstorms today through Wednesday night. Some of these storms could be severe this afternoon, and again late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Otherwise, it will remain warm into mid-week, before cooling late in the week. pic.twitter.com/WNoD6Fg0jH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2024

Temperatures Wednesday will see a wider range, with highs in the low 70s to low 80s, the NWS said.

Thursday, more rain chances return, forecast models show. Cooler temperatures are set to end the week, Roman said.