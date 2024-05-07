Rounds of showers and storms are set to move into the Chicago area Tuesday, some with the potential to be strong to severe, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.
According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the first round could occur during the morning commute.
ILLINOIS WEATHER RADAR: Track strong to severe storms headed to Chicago area
The second round, expected this afternoon, will see "all weather hazards will be at play," including the chance for tornadoes, Roman said.
According to FlyChicago.com, a site that tracks delays and cancellations at Chicago O'Hare and Midway International Airports, 31 cancellations were reported at O'Hare as of 6:45 a.m.
Here's a breakdown of Chicago's weather forecast Tuesday, and what to expect in terms of storm timing and threats.
Round 1: Tuesday Morning
According to Roman, a line of severe storms bringing thunderstorms and tornado watches and warnings to Western and Central Illinois was moving eastward early Tuesday. That line was likely to weaken, Roman said, but still move into Chicago's western counties by 6 a.m.
By 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., the storms, some of which could be strong, were expected to hit Chicago, Roman said.
According to Roman, Tuesday morning's storms could contain winds as high as 40 miles per hour, and even some small hail.
By 10 a.m., the storms were expected to move out, Roman said.
Round 2: Tuesday Afternoon
A second round of strong storms was set to move in around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Tuesday, Roman said.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, the second round of storms have a higher risk of turning severe, with more chances for weather threats.
Between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., much of the Chicago area will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, the National Weather Service said, which ranks as level one of five. However, parts of Kankakee, Cook and Will Counties in Illinois and parts of Northwest Indiana will be at a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five.
During that window, damaging winds and damaging hail were possible, the National Weather Service said. A brief tornado could be not ruled out, the NWS added.
According to Roman, high temperatures Tuesday were expected in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: More storm chances
While much of Wednesday was expected to remain dry, the active weather pattern could continue Wednesday afternoon and evening, Roman said.
According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday's storms also have the potential to turn strong or severe.
Temperatures Wednesday will see a wider range, with highs in the low 70s to low 80s, the NWS said.
Thursday, more rain chances return, forecast models show. Cooler temperatures are set to end the week, Roman said.