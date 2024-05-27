Strong-to-severe storms again possible in Chicago area on Memorial Day

The Chicago area could get one more round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Monday, with some potentially bringing gusty winds and hail to the region.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk for severe weather, the first of five levels used by the SPC to project the likelihood of the powerful storms.

The main threats with any severe storms that develop will be gusty winds, though some hail and lightning cannot be ruled out.

The day will start out under cloudy skies, with winds blowing out of the northwest amid cooler temperatures in the area. Highs Monday are expected to rise into the low-to-mid 70s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon hours, with the biggest threat for severe weather focused on areas in DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties. Other areas could still see storms with gusty winds, according to forecast models.

The main severe threat will likely occur during the late afternoon and into the early evening.

Those storms will eventually move out, but more scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, though these are not expected to reach severe limits in terms of wind gusts or hail size. High temperatures will be on the cool side, struggling to reach 70 degrees in many locations across the region.

That will mark the last chance of rain until the weekend, with pleasant temperatures and partly-to-mostly sunny skies to wrap up the work week.

