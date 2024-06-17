Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff were investigating after skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Sheridan and Wadsworth Roads in Beach Park, a release from the Sheriff's office said.

The investigation began June 14, when the Zion Police Department received an anonymous tip that there were human remains located in a wooded area near the entrance of Illinois Beach State Park, the release said.

After searching and locating the remains, officers contacted the sheriff's office, who then responded to the scene, the release added.

The Lake County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene and took possession of the remains, the release said.

According to officials, it isn't known how long the remains were at the location. The identity, cause and manner of death remain unknown.