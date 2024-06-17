Officials in suburban Winnetka performing a search and rescue mission for a 50-year-old woman who went missing after a sailboat capsized in Lake Michigan Sunday said a body has been located near the search area hours later.

The rescue mission took place at Tower Road Beach on Sheridan Road, the Winnetka Fire Department said.

Officials at 2 a.m. Monday became aware of the missing woman from a capsized 12-foot sailboat when the boat's other passenger made it to shore after swimming approximately two miles.

A search and rescue mission was immediately implemented, with the Winnetka Fire Department working with neighboring municipalities and the Coast Guard to help locate the missing swimmer, officials said.

According to authorities, multiple boats, drones and helicopters were used during the mission.

In an update Monday, Coast Guard officials said a body was pulled from the water early that morning. The victim was being transported to Chicago's Montrose Harbor, officials added, with the harbor being the "closest location the Coast Guard's 45-foot boat can offload the patient."

The condition of the person pulled from the water was not immediately known. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the person was last listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the boat launched from Evanston and capsized at dusk, the village of Winnetka said. Both passengers were wearing life preservers, officials said.

The 12-foot sailboat, which capsized at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, was located two to three miles from shore, officials added.

The mission comes as dive teams continue to search for man who fell off a boat over the weekend in Lake Michigan's 'Playpen' in Chicago.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.